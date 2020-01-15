Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2LQV6 ISIN: US48251W1045 Ticker-Symbol: KR51 
Tradegate
14.01.20
20:02 Uhr
26,450 Euro
-0,480
-1,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KKR & CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KKR & CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,200
26,400
14.01.
26,235
26,395
14.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KKR & CO
KKR & CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KKR & CO INC26,450-1,78 %