Potholes, politicians & pizza boxes: Lost Hubcaps sent to government offices nationwide

ABERDEENSHIRE, Scotland, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- POTHOLES ARE COSTING UK LOCAL COUNCILS MILLIONS OF POUNDS. Today, 15 January, is National Pothole Day. In an effort to make the pothole problem concrete and provide a solution, a "Hubcaps Of The UK" campaign has been unleashed upon elected officials across the country, courtesy of EZ Street Asphalt.

CRUMBLING INFRASTRUCTURE MEETS CRUMBLING BUDGETS. Some the UK's worst pothole areas are illustrated in a "dead hubcaps" poster that tells the story of each hubcap represented. Additionally, politicians and journalists are receiving pizza boxes that contain lost hubcaps. Each hubcap is adorned with a coroner's toe tag, detailing the what, where and how of the loss.

THE SOLUTION IS A UK-MADE PRODUCT WITH A TRACK RECORD IN HARSH CLIMATES. EZ Street Asphalt is a guaranteed permanent product for filling potholes instantly. It works in water, it works in any weather, and it can cut the traditional cost of pothole repair by 50%.

FROM THE OUTBACK TO THE YUKON, THE PRODUCT PROVES ITSELF. It's always workable, and it always stays in the hole. So, why has it taken so long to catch on in the UK? Construction is an industry that is slow to adapt and change. Additionally, too many claims are made by products that don't live up to the hype. But EZ Street Asphalt is everything it claims to be, and stands behind its guarantee of permanence.

"SHOWING POTHOLES WHO'S BOSS." That is the EZ Street slogan, and it's more than mere puffery. EZ Street proves its mettle time and again. They're also willing to show any reporter who wishes to see just how well it works.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: To see more of the hubcap campaign, visit www.PotholeBoss.com. Parties interested in more information about EZ Street Asphalt should contact Gary Bremner of EZ Street Asphalt UK manufacturer, Red Stag Materials, at 0845 646 0354

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075402/UK_Hubcap_Poster_11_69_x_18_54__Front.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075401/BAG_22k_UK_2019_BIG.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076787/pothole_repair.jpg