LONDON, January 14 (WNM/UBS) - 2019 was the year the world woke up to the climate challenge, triggered by a very challenging IPCC report in 2018, a run of very hot summers, and increasing visibility of extreme weather events. During the year, 68 countries began exploring or adopted an official "net zero" target for 2050. UBS's view is that these targets offer too little, too late - and so the world will most likely not avoid dangerous climate change. But UBS describes how the bank might be wrong: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...