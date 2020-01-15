

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported Wednesday that the FRA's passenger traffic in the month of December 2019 declined 1.2 percent year-on-year to 4.9 million passengers.



With 36,635 takeoffs and landings, aircraft movements fell 4.4 percent. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs slipped 2.9 percent to just under 2.4 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) decreased 7.2 percent to 170,384 metric tons.



The company noted that passenger numbers declined in the months of November and December 2019, for the first time since November 2016.



In the year 2019, FRA welcomed more than 70.5 million passengers, an increase of 1.5 percent from last year. The number of aircraft movements at FRA rose 0.4 percent to 513,912 takeoffs and landings in 2019. MTOWs were up 0.8 percent to about 31.9 million metric tons. Cargo volumes fell 3.9 percent to 2.1 million metric tons, reflecting the ongoing slowdown of the global economy.



Fraport AG's executive board chairman, Stefan Schulte, said, 'The reduction of airline flight services for the current winter schedule had a noticeable impact on passenger volumes at Frankfurt. After a long and extraordinarily strong growth phase - during which we gained almost 10 million passengers in the last three years - we can now see that the aviation industry is entering a consolidation phase.'



The airports in Fraport AG's international portfolio continued to show largely positive performance during 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FRAPORT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de