2020 HITEC 50 Award Nominations Are Now Open

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HITEC is currently accepting nominations for its prestigious HITEC 50 Awards. HITEC is a premier global executive leadership organization of Hispanic senior business and technology executives who have built outstanding careers in technology. Nominations will be accepted until March 10, 2020.

Since 2011, every year HITEC has recognized the 50 most influential global Hispanic executives in the technology industry.

The purpose of the HITEC 50 is to recognize outstanding executives in Ibero-America (Latin America, Spain, and Portugal) who excel in the business of technology.

We're proud to celebrate the accomplishments of top-level Hispanic leaders in technology that are successfully experimenting with cutting-edge ideas and emerging technologies to push boundaries and ultimately, deliver great business value," shared Juan Carlos Gutierrez, HITEC Board Member and Chair of the HITEC Awards Committee.

HITEC 50 Objectives:

Recognize talented individuals and highlight their achievements.

Foster business and professional growth for our members.

Build and develop strategic business relationships that will encourage growth within the industry globally.

View Past HITEC 50 Award Winners:

2019 HITEC 50 Award Winners

2018 HITEC 50 Award Winners

2017 HITEC 50 Award Winners

Nominate your candidate today! The nomination DEADLINE is March 10, 2020.

About HITEC