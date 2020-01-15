Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA), the complete software platform that optimises yield for leading video publishers, today announced the appointment of former Digiday Commercial Director, William Jones, as Head of Publisher Development, EMEA.

As the latest addition to the growing EMEA team, Jones will work closely with Telaria's expanding network of premium video publishing partners to help maximize the value of their inventory by leveraging the Company's industry-leading technology. With more publisher clients exploring emerging revenue streams and developing sustainable CTV and streaming businesses in EMEA, Telaria's addressable advertising solution, Audience Connect, will provide publishers with complete choice and control on a deal-by-deal basis.

Jones has in-depth knowledge of the publishing industry and, as Commercial Director at Digiday Europe, he was responsible for growing revenue across the publisher's entire portfolio of display, content and events, building its profile in Europe and managing all commercial EU staff. Jones started his career at original digital trade magazine, New Media Age (NMA), moving the magazine's focus from print to digital and building the B2B sales team. He has since worked as Sales Director at CBS Interactive, and has launched UK commercial operations for both Purch, acquired by Future Publishing in 2018, and French mobile outfit Adikteev. Jones also launched a new programmatic video product for mobile DSP BYYD.

Commenting on Jones' appointment Bill Swanson, VP of EMEA at Telaria, said, "We are delighted to welcome Will to the EMEA Telaria team and are confident our valued publishing and broadcasting partners will benefit enormously from his unique knowledge and experience, not just of the publishing and broadcasting industry but also of agencies and ad tech businesses. Publishers require total command of their premium inventory, but they also need to maximise the value of that inventory by embracing emerging new revenue opportunities such as addressable CTV. As Head of Publisher Development, Will can ensure they achieve this balance."

William Jones said, "It's an exciting time to join Telaria, I'm looking forward to combining my skills and experience with Telaria's innovative technologies and customer-centric ethos, empowering publishers to unlock the value of their premium video inventory across mobile, desktop and CTV."

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) powers the future of TV advertising with proprietary, programmatic software that optimizes ad yield for leading video publishers across desktop, mobile and CTV. Telaria's clients include the most innovative video content publishers across the globe such as Hulu, SlingTV, SonyVue, PlutoTV, TubiTV, Singtel, Australia's Nine Entertainment Co, Network 10 and Seven West Media, and Brazil's Globo.

Telaria is headquartered in New York City and supports its global client base out of 13 offices worldwide across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

