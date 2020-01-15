Sofinnova Partners, a leading European venture capital firm based in Paris, London and Milan and specialized in Life Sciences, announced today the promotion of Michael Krel, PhD, to Partner of the Industrial Biotechnology team. Mr. Krel previously served as Principal on the team, where he focused on early-stage deals in Europe and North America.

"This promotion recognizes Michael's excellent skills in the field of industrial biotech, and also reinforces the leading role that Sofinnova Partners is playing in this emerging sector," said Denis Lucquin, Managing Partner of Sofinnova Partners. "We look forward to working with Michael in his new role, and to the continued value his experience and deep subject area expertise bring to our pioneering work in this space."

Mr. Krel said, "It has been a privilege to serve the firm, and to help pioneer its development in Industrial Biotech. I look forward to continuing our work in this important area, and to the potential impact these investments will have globally."

Sofinnova Partners' Industrial Biotech franchise is dedicated to start-ups with a specific emphasis on synthetic biology, food, feed, agriculture, materials and chemicals, and represents more than 200 M€ under management.

Mr. Krel joined Sofinnova Partners as a Senior Associate in 2013 and has been involved in the venture capital firm's investment activities in industrial biotech since then. Mr. Krel is an observer on the board of Comet Bio and a board member of EnobraQ and Afyren.

Prior to joining Sofinnova Partners, Michael spent six years in industrial biotech start-ups, holding business development positions. Additionally, Michael was a consultant focused on R&D strategic and organizational issues.

Mr. Krel has a graduate degree in engineering from Ecole Polytechnique and holds a PhD in organic chemistry from Paris X Orsay University.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm specialized in Life Sciences. Based in Paris, France, with offices in London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of 40 professionals from all over Europe, the U.S. and Asia. The firm focuses on paradigm-shifting technologies alongside visionary entrepreneurs. Sofinnova Partners invests across the Life Sciences value chain as a lead or cornerstone investor, from very early-stage opportunities to late-stage/public companies. It has backed nearly 500 companies over more than 45 years, creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2 billion under management.

For more information, please visit: www.sofinnovapartners.com

