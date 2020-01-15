The Australian peer-to-peer energy-trading pioneer has purchased a 250 kW PV system that will utilize its new energy data management and settlement system to provide greater visibility on renewable energy sold to consumers under 20-year power purchase agreements.From pv magazine Australia Following a number of global trials, Power Ledger has recognized a need to introduce a new product that could harness blockchain technology to provide greater transparency in data management, billing and settlement for solar assets under power purchase agreements (PPAs). The company's new product, PPA Vision, ...

