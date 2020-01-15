

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German food service company Metro AG reported Wednesday that its total first-quarter sales increased 2.2 percent to 7.5 billion euros from last year's 7.4 billion euros, supported by positive currency effects. Total sales in local currency grew 1 percent.



Like-for-like sales in the quarter increased 1 percent in comparison to previous year.



In Germany, sales edged down 0.4 percent from last year to 1.3 billion impacted by a change in tobacco regulation. Meanwhile, sales grew 0.4 percent in Western Europe, excluding Germany, despite national general strikes in France.



In Russia, sales grew 2.5 percent, while like-for-like sales declined 5.3 percent. In Asia, sales increased 5.2 percent with a 3.2 percent growth in like-for-like sales.



Further, the company confirmed its sales and EBITDA outlook for the financial year 2020.



