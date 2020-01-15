Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Appointment of Wickes Chairman Designate 15-Jan-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 15 January 2020 Travis Perkins plc - Appointment of Wickes Chairman Designate Travis Perkins plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Rogers as Chairman Designate of Wickes. Travis Perkins announced at its interim results in July 2019 the intention to demerge the Wickes business. The Group updated on its positive progress in December 2019 and the appointment of Chris as Chairman Designate represents another milestone in the process, which is on track to be completed in the second quarter of 2020. Good progress is being made on completing the Wickes Board. Chris is currently a Non-Executive Director of Travis Perkins plc and will bring his extensive financial, operational and retail experience to the Wickes business as it becomes an independent listed company. It is intended that Chris will not stand for re-election as a Non-Executive Director of Travis Perkins plc, stepping down following the Group's AGM on 28 April 2020. Investor enquiries: Graeme Barnes - Director of Capital Markets T: +44 7469 401819 E: graeme.barnes@travisperkins.co.uk Zak Newmark - Head of Finance - Corporate T: +44 7384 432560 E: zak.newmark@travisperkins.co.uk Media enquiries: Powerscourt Justin Griffiths / James White T: +44 20 7250 1446 E: travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com About Chris Rogers In addition to his responsibilities with Travis Perkins plc, Chris is currently Non-Executive Director of Walker Greenbank Plc, Vivo Plc and Kerry Group and has extensive financial, operational and retail experience and expertise in corporate governance and strategic planning. Chris was previously a Director of Whitbread plc from 2005 to 2016 where he served as Group Finance Director from 2005 to 2012 and Managing Director of Costa Coffee from 2012 to 2016. He was Group Finance Director of Woolworth Group plc and Chairman of the Woolworth Entertainment businesses from 2001 to 2005 and previously held senior roles in both finance and commercial functions in Comet Group plc and Kingfisher. ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: BOA TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Sequence No.: 40537 EQS News ID: 953607 End of Announcement EQS News Service

