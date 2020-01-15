Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Vertical Ventures AB (publ), LEI: 549300O9UB56DF0JPH61 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: VEVEN SE0007614722 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press releases published by Vertical reason: Ventures AB (publ) on January 14, 2020 at 17:30 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous January 15, 2020, with normal opening procedure. trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB