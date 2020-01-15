Invitation to presentation of EQT AB's Q4 2019 announcement

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's Q4 2019 announcement will be published on Thursday 23 January 2020 at approximately 07:30 CET.

A telephone conference which will be held at 08:30 CET. Presentation materials for the telephone conference will be available on www.eqtgroup.com/shareholders/financial-reporting from the time of the publication of the Q4 announcement.

At the telephone conference, Christian Sinding, CEO and Managing Partner, Caspar Callerström, COO, and Kim Henriksson, CFO, will present EQT AB's Q4 announcement in English, followed by a Q&A session also joined by Åsa Riisberg, Partner & Head of Shareholder Relations and Pawel Wyszynski, Shareholder Relations Officer.

To participate, please use the following dial-in details below, at least 10 minutes in advance.

Sweden: +46 8 566 42 651

UK: +44 333 300 0804

USA: +1 631 913 1422

Confirmation Code: 27944395

The telephone conference can be followed live on www.eqtgroup.com/shareholders/financial-reporting and a recording will also be available afterwards.

Information on EQT AB's financial reportingThe EQT AB Group has a long-term business model founded on a promise to its fund investors to invest capital, drive value creation and create consistent attractive returns over a 5 to 10-year horizon. The Group's financial model is primarily affected by the size of its fee-generating assets under management, the performance of the EQT funds and its ability to recruit and retain top talent.

The Group operates in a market driven by long-term trends and thus believes quarterly financial statements are less relevant for investors. However, in order to provide the market with relevant and suitable information about the Group's development, EQT will publish quarterly announcements with key operating numbers that are relevant for the business performance (taking Nasdaq's guidance note for preparing interim management statements into consideration). In addition, a half-year report and a year-end report including financial statements and further information relevant for investors will be published. Finally, EQT will also publish an annual report including sustainability reporting.

Contact

Åsa Riisberg, Partner & Head of Shareholder Relations, +46-8-506-55-342

Nina Nornholm, Head of Communications, +46-70-855-03-56

Pawel Wyszynski, Shareholder Relations Officer, +46-72-987-36-44

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46-8-506-55-334

About EQT

EQT is a differentiated global investment organization with a 25-year track-record of consistent investment performance across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. With a strong brand and distinct corporate culture, EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to generate attractive returns to the fund investors.

EQT's talent base and network allow it to pursue a unique value creation approach and thematic investment strategy, with the aim of future-proofing the companies which EQT invests in, creating superior returns and making a positive impact with everything EQT does.

EQT has more than EUR 62 billion in raised capital since inception, currently around EUR 41 billion in assets under management across 19 active funds within three business segments - Private Capital, Real Assets and Credit. EQT is a thought leader within the private markets industry with deep expertise in responsible and long-term ownership, corporate governance, operational excellence, digitalization and sustainability. EQT has offices in 15 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific and North America with more than 675 employees.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which includes entities advising EQT funds as well as general partners and fund managers of EQT funds.

www.eqtgroup.com

