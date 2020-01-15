

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) said that it has continued to perform well in the final quarter and expect to report full-year results in line with market expectations.



Malcolm Le May, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We are well placed entering 2020 to continue to meet our customers' needs and deliver against the targets set out at our Capital Markets Day in November.'



In its trading update, the group said it has delivered results in line with internal plans during the fourth quarter of the year. Vanquis Bank has delivered results modestly above expectations due to favourable delinquency and tight cost control. The group expects to report profits for 2019 as a whole in line with market expectations.



Provident agreed a bilateral securitisation facility to fund Moneybarn's business flows, further diversifying funding sources, reducing the group's funding costs and supporting the group's medium-term growth ambitions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de