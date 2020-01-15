

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L), a specialist Emerging Markets asset manager, reported that Assets under management or AuM for the second-quarter increased by $6.5 billion to $98.4 billion from the prior quarter, reflecting net inflows of $3.3 billion and investment performance of $3.2 billion.



The company noted that the outlook for capital flows to Emerging Markets in 2020 remains positive. It remains well-positioned to capture its share of higher allocations to Emerging Markets.



