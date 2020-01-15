Shareholders are advised that Prosus N.V. (Prosus) (Euronext Amsterdam: PRX; JSE: PRX), on 14 January 2020, successfully priced US$1.25 billion 3.680% notes due 2030 (the "Bonds") issued under its Global Medium-Term Note Program.

The purpose of this offering was to raise proceeds to redeem the U.S.$1.0 billion 6.000% notes due in July 2020 (the "2020 Bonds"). Demand for the Bonds was five times the originally contemplated US$1.0 billion at attractive pricing terms, which is why Prosus has chosen to increase the size of the issuance.

An application has been made to Euronext Dublin to admit the Bonds to listing on the Official List of Euronext Dublin and trading on the regulated market thereof.

The net proceeds of the offering of the Bonds will be used by Prosus for the redemption of the 2020 Bonds and otherwise for general corporate purposes. Prosus is considering various options for the redemption of the 2020 Bonds, including exercising the "make-whole" call option.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005298/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries:

Investor

Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations

+1 347 210 4305

Media

Sarah Ryan, International Media Relations

+31 6 297 21038