Stockholm/Helsinki/Copenhagen/Reykjavik, January 15, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has updated the subscription pages on Nasdaq Nordic web pages to enable more fine-tuned subscription options. This means you as a subscriber can choose the instrument(s), market segment(s) and geographical market(s) you are interested in. Your current subscription will be automatically transferred. To make the selection of your choice, log in to the subscription pages and select the type(s) of information you would like to receive, or deselect if there is any information you do not need any more. If you have made any changes to your subscription during this week they might have to be repeated due to the migration of the subscription selections conducted earlier this week. Effective January 15, 2020 Nasdaq Nordic Subscription page If you have forgotten your password you can order a new via the subscription pages. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. In case of technical issues contact: Nasdaq Operator Tel: + 46 8 405 6410 7:00 - 18:30 CET -------------------------------------