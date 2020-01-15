vHive Partners With DFS Autonomous Systems and Its subsidiary Consortiq to Deliver an End-to-end Drone Solution for Enterprises

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vHive, the only software solution that enables enterprises to digitize their field assets and operations using autonomous drone hives, announced today that the company has partnered with DFS Autonomous Systems LLC (DAS) and its subsidiary Consortiq to extend its drone software solution offering to enterprise customers.

vHive's software solution enables enterprises to deploy autonomous drone hives to capture and analyze data, which in turn enables them to reclaim lost revenue, generate new revenue streams and cut operational costs, all while keeping field staff safe on the ground. The professional services offered by DAS and Consortiq enable enterprises to easily launch an internal or external drone program and scale up their use of drones with vHive's solution.

The two companies have collaborated in response to the growing opportunity and need of enterprise customers for an end-to-end drone service platform including drone program consulting, staff training, piloting resources, automated survey planning, autonomous survey execution and robust data analysis capabilities.

"The collaboration between DAS and vHive is a perfect combination of expertise between two market innovators in the growing enterprise drone industry," vHive CEO Yariv Geller said. "We are excited to expand our drone hive software by helping enterprise customers who are new to drones, to establish a safe, efficient and compliant drone program. DAS and Consortiq's expertise are the perfect fit in bringing a comprehensive and scalable solution for our customers globally".

"As a UAS consultancy and service provider, training employees for safe operations, DAS simplifies the process for enterprises to establish a drone program and integrate drones into their operations. DAS also augments customers' drone resources with safe and efficient drone as a service offering for clients around the world., said DAS CEO, Marc Krens. "vHive has built an enterprise grade solution for the acquisition and analysis of data which DAS customers need and seek. We are excited to partner with vHive to generate valuable business insights for our customers."

About DFS Autonomous Systems

DFS Autonomous Systems ("DAS") is an integrated drone solutions provider utilizing best of class consultancy, award winning training programs and superior drone as a service utilizing aircraft with aerial LiDAR survey, aerial photogrammetry, and aerial visual inspections to support our client's autonomous flight programs. Born out of the Diplomat Group of Companies, we bring our 40 year heritage of safety first mantra, ethical business practices and client first approach to the autonomous industry.

About Consortiq

Consortiq delivers thought-leading consultancy and proprietary and specialized training programs, managed services and outsourced solutions for transformative companies implementing and/or operating autonomous systems globally through its UK and US-based teams. A CAA-approved National Qualified Entity (NQE) in the UK, it has trained over 1300 individuals and organizations in a diverse range of industries. In the US, Consortiq delivers AUVSI TOP Level 3, the highest level of training, to both commercial as well as state and federal-level government organizations.

About vHive

vHive is the global software provider to enterprises, accelerating their continuous digital transformation, enabling them to make better decisions based on accurate field data and analytics. vHive is the only software solution that enables enterprises to deploy autonomous drone hives to digitize their field assets and operations. vHive is making an impact in a variety of industries including communication towers, construction, insurance and rail by dramatically cutting operational costs, generating new revenue opportunities and boosting employee safety.

Contact: Sharon Imber, CMO vHive Sharon@vHive.ai

Contact: Marc Krens CEO - mkrens@thediplomatgroup.com