Molded Pulp Packaging Market Size Worth $5.63 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global molded pulp packaging market size is expected to reach USD 5.63 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for low-cost, eco-friendly packaging by various end-use industries, including food, food service, electronics, healthcare, and industrial, is likely to fuel the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Food packaging end-use segment accounted for a market share of 50.8% in terms of revenue in 2018, owing to wide scale incorporation of the product for packaging fresh fruits, eggs and processed food products

The non-wood pulp material segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025. The material eliminates the need for virgin wood thereby offering complete sustainable packaging, which is expected to bode well for the growth of the segment

Asia Pacific molded pulp packaging market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2025 on account of rapid expansion of electronics, healthcare, and foodservice industries

North America is projected to expand at a CAGR for 3.5% over the forecast period, owing to the rising ban on plastic packaging coupled with growing consumer preference for sustainable packaging solutions

Market participants across the globe are expanding their manufacturing capability on account of growing popularity of molded pulp packaging products amongst end-use industries.

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Molded Pulp Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Wood Pulp, Non-Wood Pulp), By Type (Thermoformed, Transfer), By Product, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/molded-pulp-packaging-market

Molded pulp packaging products are majorly made up of recycled paper pulp. Other sources such as virgin wood and non-wood pulp sources, including cereal straws, sugarcane bagasse, bamboo, reeds, esparto, kenaf, and corn stalks, are also employed for manufacturing molded pulp packaging products. The wide availability of various pulp sources makes it a cost-effective packaging solution than plastic molded products.

Molded pulp packaging products such as clamshell, bowls and cups, plates, and others exhibit similar packaging properties to that of plastic thermoform products. Molded products offer excellent bracing, blocking, and cushioning protection, and they are temperature, water, and oil resistant. A rise in the rules and regulations regarding the use of plastic packaging products, such as Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) thermoformed packaging products in the developed region, are expected to fuel the demand for molded pulp packaging in the forthcoming years.

Molded pulp packaging products, such as tray and clamshells are primarily used for egg packaging due to their excellent vibration damping properties, essential for packaging fragile products. Increasing per capita consumption of eggs in developed countries coupled with the growing adoption of sustainable disposables by the foodservice industry is expected to benefit the market in the forthcoming years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global molded pulp packaging market based on source, type, product, end use, and region:

Molded Pulp Packaging Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Wood Pulp



Non-wood Pulp

Molded Pulp Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Thick Wall



Transfer



Thermoformed



Processed

Molded Pulp Packaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Trays



End Caps



Bowls & Cups



Clamshells



Plates



Others

Molded Pulp Packaging End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Food Packaging



Food Service



Electronics



Healthcare



Industrial



Others

Molded Pulp Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia

