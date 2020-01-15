Rafaèle Tordjman Launches JEITO CAPITAL, a New Private Equity Company Dedicated to Biotech-biopharmaceuticals, and Announces the Closing of JEITO I at €200 Million

PARIS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafaèle Tordjman launches JEITO CAPITAL, a new French and independent investment investor dedicated to biotech and biopharma. The launch is completed by the closing of JEITO I fund's with the support and investment of renowned institutional investors and family offices totaling €200 million to date.

Leveraging her training as a hemato-oncologist at APHP, researcher at INSERM and investor in the healthcare sector for almost 17 years, Rafaèle Tordjman has brought together a talented team of experts, who have built their careers operating and leading across the drug value chain, combining scientific expertise, clinical development, intellectual property and commercialization.

These funds will be used to select and support approximately 15 drug start-ups with the potential to become future market leaders. The goal is to help them accelerate the development and marketing of vital innovations in therapeutic areas with high medical needs.

Rafaèle Tordjman states: "The undertaking of JEITO CAPITAL is coming to fruition at a time when the industry recognizes a need to support breakthrough innovation. Our goal is to support start-ups' growth destined to become the market leaders of tomorrow, as well as to serve our 3 targets: Patients, Entrepreneurs, and Investors who place their trust in us, and I would like to thank them warmly for being by our side."

JEITO CAPITAL is distinguished by its unique investment strategy, which focuses on the continuity from clinical development to market access for breakthrough drugs with human-validated proofs of concept. This continuity is expressed in the support provided to entrepreneurs by the JEITO CAPITAL team and by the investment of significant amounts to ensure the growth of companies, the acceleration towards commercialization and faster access to these major innovations.

JEITO CAPITAL is based in Paris and present in Europe and in the United States with a primarily European sourcing strategy, in line with the desire to also consider marketing on the American market right from the outset of the collaboration.

Rafaèle Tordjman is also keen to promote impact investment via the JEITO Foundation and to support the international network W.I.T.H (Women Innovating Together in Healthcare), an organization founded by Rafaèle Tordjman 10 years ago and which brings together nearly 500 talented women working in the healthcare field. Through these vehicles, Rafaèle Tordjman continues her commitment to women's entrepreneurship in the field of healthcare and adds a new dimension to the identification of promising women-led businesses.

About Rafaèle Tordjman, Founder and President of Jeito Capital / Founder and President of WITH Association

Rafaèle Tordjman, MD PhD, has been an investor in life sciences since 2001. She joined Sofinnova Partners in 2001, a Paris-based venture capital firm, as an analyst. She became co-leader and partner with €1.5 billion of assets under management, which she held until 2017.

Among other companies, Rafaèle invested in and served on the boards of DBV Technologies [DBV], Ascendis [ASND], Lysogene [LYS], MedDay, Enyo Pharma, Nucana Biomed [NCNA], ObsEva [OBSV], Flexion Therapeutics [FLXN] and Preglem, before the company was sold to Gedeon Richter.

In 2018, Rafaèle Tordjman created Jeito Capital, an independent investment company dedicated to biopharma/biotech, to establish a model of continuous financing and to invest in the next generation of leaders in medical innovation, which was approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) at the end of 2019 as a portfolio management company.

Prior to joining Sofinnova Partners, Rafaèle worked as a physician and researcher in hemato-oncology. After five years working at the Hôpitaux de Paris as a medical doctor specialising in internal medicine and clinical hematology, she presented her doctoral thesis in hematology and angiogenesis, which she obtained in 2000. She then completed her post doctoral work in immunology at INSERM, Cochin Hospital, and published in Nature Biotech among others. In 2002, she also completed a management training course at INSEAD.

Driven by the idea of promoting women's entrepreneurship in healthcare, Rafaèle founded the association W.I.T.H (Women Innovating Together in Healthcare - http://with-association.com/) in 2010, and brings together more than 500 talented women from around the world who arose from medical innovation.

About JEITO CAPITAL:

Founded in 2018 and launched in January 2020 by Rafaèle Tordjman, JEITO CAPITAL, a portfolio management company approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers under number GP-19000043, is an independent investment company specialising in private equity.

JEITO CAPITAL's mission is to identify and support the next generation of pioneering entrepreneurs in the field of medical innovation, through the implementation of a continuous model of significant financing aimed at accelerating time to market.

Through its first fund, JEITO I, JEITO CAPITAL offers its investors the opportunity to support the growth of some fifteen start-ups with the potential to become future unicorns. The new investment company brings together a team of international experts in the drug value chain, combining scientific expertise, clinical development, patent protection and marketing.

Advisors:

Attorneys:

Goodwin

Arnaud David, Partner

Financial Advisors:

P&Partners (IQ EQ)

Sebastien Peru, CEO

Regulatory advisors:

Agama Conseil

Louis Gregoire Logre, Partner

Disclaimer:

This release does not constitute an offer in the United States and is intended solely for persons who are (i) not US Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended) and (ii) are outside of the United States.

