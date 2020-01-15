Larsen Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q3 FY20 results today.

In US Dollars:

Revenue at USD 394.4 million ; growth of 8.4% QoQ and 13.7% YoY

; growth of Constant Currency Revenue growth of 8.3% QoQ and14.2% YoY

In Indian Rupees:

Revenue at Rs 28,111 million ; growth of 9.4% QoQ and 13.7% YoY

; growth of and Net Income at Rs 3,767 million; growth of 4.6% QoQ and 0.3% YoY

"Our outstanding QoQ growth of 8.4% in Q3 is a result of on-track ramp up of large engagements we announced earlier. We are extremely pleased with the superior and broad-based performance across verticals and service offerings, which underscores the resilience of our diversified portfolio. Our strategy and investments for powering the breakaway enterprise is resonating well with our clients. We continue to win large deals across regions and have won two such engagements in Q3 with cumulative net-new TCV of more than US$75 mn."

- Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer Managing Director, LTI

Recent Deal Wins

Multi-year, multi-million large deal for transforming the global application operations of a smart energy storage solution provider

An apex government body selected LTI to create a conceptual framework on Data Management, integrating and harmonizing the available data sets in various key sectors through single window system for better governance

A Leading US based Insurance Company chose LTI as a Strategic Partner to implement a multi-year digital transformation initiative focused on improving their products, distribution and infrastructure

LTI has been chosen by a public development authority for implementation of Next Generation Digital Platform to enhance efficiency of their transportation systems

Awarded an end-to-end enterprise data estate transformation deal by a global leader in energy storage

A Multinational conglomerate engaged LTI to deliver AI enabled preventive maintenance and Cloud hosted monitoring solutions for users of its data storage solutions

Client Testimonial

"Carestream selected LTI as strategic partner for applications management based on technology experience, geographic coverage and cultural match of the company. LTI quickly took the responsibility to support a global business and maintained high level of service performance throughout the transition. We value the unwavering focus on customer satisfaction throughout the organization."

- Bruce Leidal, Chief Information Officer, Carestream Health, Inc.

Awards and Recognitions

LTI ranked as HFS Top 10 IoT Service Providers 2019

LTI positioned as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group Application and Digital Services in Banking Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020

LTI recognized in Gartner's Competitive Landscape: Robotic Process Automation Service Providers Arup Roy, Cathy Tornbohm, 24 October 2019

LTI positioned as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: SAP Services Providers For Midsize Enterprises, Q4 2019

LTI recognized as one of the Sample vendors for AI-enhanced claims processing in The Forrester Tech Tide: Digital Claims Management, Q4 2019

LTI featured as a Major Contender in Everest Group Talent Readiness for Next-generation IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020

*Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

Other Business Highlights

LTI is now amongst the global exclusive list of AWS partners with SAP Competency

LTI completed the acquisition of 100% shareholding of Powerupcloud and it is now a wholly owned subsidiary of LTI

