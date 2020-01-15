Anzeige
PR Newswire
15.01.2020 | 11:40
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ganapati plc - Results of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, January 15

15 January 2020

Ganapati PLC
("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Results of General Meeting

Ganapati Plc announces that at the Company's General Meeting held today, all of the resolutions proposed, as set out in the Notice of GM, were duly passed.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati Plc
Tony Drury
Chairman
Telephone: 07973 737284

NEX EXCHANGECORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com

© 2020 PR Newswire