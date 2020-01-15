

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production grew for the first time in three months in November, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Industrial production grew 0.2 percent on month, in contrast to a 0.9 percent fall in October. Nonetheless, this was slower than the 0.3 percent rise economists had forecast.



Among components, capital goods and energy output advanced 1.2 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. Partially offsetting these monthly increases, production of intermediate goods and durable consumer goods fell 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. Non-durable consumer goods output was down 0.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial output fell 1.5 percent versus a 2.6 percent drop logged a month ago and the forecast of 1 percent decrease.



In the EU28, industrial output slid 0.1 percent on month and decreased 1.3 percent from same period last year.



