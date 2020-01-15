Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

Effective January 15, Yves Bonnefont will lead a study on potential synergies within a portfolio of brands. This role will cover the following:

Brands positioning from a customer and geographical point of view

Strategy and synergies

Yves Bonnefont will report to Carlos Tavares.

Béatrice Foucher, currently Deputy DS CEO, will succeed to Yves Bonnefont as DS CEO and Member of the Global Executive Committee.

Béatrice Foucher has got a strong track record in product and electric vehicles, she especially led the internationalization of product portfolios.

Carlos Tavares Chairman of the Managing Board, said: "After successfully launching DS Automobiles six years ago as the premium brand of Groupe PSA, I look forward to having Yves Bonnefont taking on this new project".

Effective January 15, 2020, Linda Jackson will lead a study to clarify and support brand differentiation within a brand portfolio. This role will cover:

Brand clarification and coherence of Brand messages across the Group

Brand differentiation within a brand portfolio

Linda Jackson will report to Carlos Tavares.

Vincent Cobee, currently Deputy Citroën CEO, will succeed Linda Jackson as Citroën CEO and Member of the Global Executive Committee.

Vincent Cobee has a wide experience in international markets, essential for Citroën to succeed in its objective to grow internationally.

Carlos Tavares Chairman of the Managing Board said: "After six years leading the Citroën brand, establishing successfully its new positioning, increasing sales volume and market share in Europe, and preparing the international offensive, I am pleased to announce that Linda Jackson, with her great brand building experience, is taking up this new responsibility within the Group."

