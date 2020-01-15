The winners of the 2019 pv magazine awards have been recognized in a ceremony alongside the World Future Energy Summit. The victors spoke of the importance of innovation being recognized within the industry.The winners of the annual pv magazine awards have been honored at the first major event on the solar trade show circuit in 2020. Eight winners across seven categories were named last night at the World Future Energy Summit, which is under way in Abu Dhabi. The winners were: Category Winning company Winning product Modules LG Electronics NeON R ACe Inverters GoodWe A-ES Series hybrid inverter ...

