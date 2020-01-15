

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus declined in November on weak exports, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Exports fell 2.8 percent on a monthly basis and imports were down marginally by 0.5 percent in November.



As a result, the trade surplus decreased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 19.2 billion from EUR 24 billion in October. Economists had forecast the surplus to fall to EUR 22 billion.



On a yearly basis, exports declined 2.9 percent in November. At the same time, imports fell 4.6 percent. Consequently, the trade surplus rose to EUR 20.7 billion from EUR 18.2 billion in the same period last year.



