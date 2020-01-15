Alstom Selects Teleste's Information Displays for the REM Transit System in Canada

TURKU, Finland , Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste Corporation will supply Alstom with information displays for the stations of the REM (Réseau express métropolitain) light-rail transit system in Montreal, Canada. The deployment will consist of 284 ETL certified indoor and outdoor TFT LCD displays, which will be delivered to Alstom from 2019 to 2022.

Once completed, the REM Montreal light-rail transit system will be one of the largest automated transport networks in the world. The system will cover 26 stations and its daily ridership is estimated to reach close to 200,000. It will also connect to the other public transit systems in the area, including bus, metro and commuter rail lines to create a region-wide transportation network.

"As today's passengers expect to navigate through the city-wide public transport networks smoothly and safely, the relevant travel information needs to be available and clearly displayed at every step of their journey. In addition to excellent travel experience, seamless delivery of information is needed to manage the strong growth in passenger traffic that we see taking place wordwide today. We are pleased to work with Alstom to ensure the high availability of passenger information within the REM transit system, and are confident that our display technologies will help provide an easier journey for the users of the Greater Montreal public transport network", explained Cyrille Bordes, Sales Director for Teleste.

The REM system aims to meet its passengers' everyday public transport needs by offering services such as competitive travel times and full integration with the city's other public transit systems. To support the smooth passenger flow and easy traveling, Teleste's TFT LCD display technologies offer a solid platform for sharing information from various data sources and displaying it at stations, platforms and entrances. The clear and sharp displays have excellent visibility, and features such as automatic brightness control and low reflection make them highly suited for both indoors and outdoors.

Special technical requirements for the delivery of information in the REM system are set by the city's weather conditions with heavy snow and freeze during winter time. As a manufacturer with profound experience in Nordic conditions, Teleste has ensured that its displays withstand demanding outdoor environments: they are protected against snow, dust and rain, and they offer reliable year-round operation even in very low temperatures.

