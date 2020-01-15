

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation rose in December as estimated, data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.4 percent increase in November. This was in line with the initial estimate.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in December, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month, as estimated.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.8 percent annually in December, following a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month, as initially estimated.



On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 0.1 percent in December, in line with its initial estimate.



