

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation rose in December as estimated, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.6 percent increase in November. This was in line with the initial estimate.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.9 percent annually in December and those of restaurants and hotels, and education rose by 5.4 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.8 percent in December, after a 0.1 percent rise in the preceding month, as estimated.



For the January to December period, consumer prices gained 2.3 percent from the same period last year, as initially estimated.



