Froth flotation chemicals have wide applicability in the mining industry as it enables valuable minerals to be separated from their ores using reagents on the surface of the froth layer. Froth flotation chemicals are used for the extraction of minerals by enabling them to attach to air bubbles. The decrease in the grade of mineral ores owing to the aging of mineral deposits is boosting the use of froth flotation chemicals for mineral processing, which, is fueling the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the growth in the use of mixed collectors during floatation will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Froth Flotation Chemicals Market: Growth in the Use of Mixed Collectors during Floatation

Growth in the use of mixed collectors during floatation is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global froth flotation chemicals market. The adoption of mixtures of anionic or nonionic and anionic or cationic collectors has increased to enhance selectivity and recovery during the froth flotation process. A mixed collector system offers high froth carrying capacity, improved grades, less entrainment into final concentrate, improved middling particle flotation, and overall cost reduction. This system helps in improving the flotation process of various metals and minerals such as hematite, magnetite, quartz, and phosphate. Such applications of mixed collectors for flotation are likely to increase their demand during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the increase in adoption of polymeric flocculants and rise in popularity of selective flotation will have a positive impact on the growth of the froth flotation chemicals market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Froth Flotation Chemicals Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the froth flotation chemicals marketby reagent (collectors, frothers, modifiers, and flocculants), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance and register the highest incremental growth owing to the high demand for froth flotation chemicals from the mineral ore processing industry in the region.

