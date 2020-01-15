The heavily-indebted, Chinese state-owned solar project developer now has ten days to rustle up $242 million after a debt restructuring proposal was accepted by less than a third of its creditors.Embattled Chinese solar project developer Panda Green is facing a fresh scramble to pay looming debts after hopes noteholders would postpone settlement were dashed. The Hong Kong listed company, which has been bailed out by Beijing twice, had hoped to persuade the holders of US$350 million of 8.25% senior notes due to mature this month to hold off for two years. However, having extended the deadline for ...

