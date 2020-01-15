

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) reported that its fourth-quarter net income surged to $1.30 billion or $8.29 per share from $927 million or $5.78 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income per share was $8.34, compared to last year's $6.08.



Total revenue for the quarter grew 16 percent year-over-year to $3.98 billion from $3.43 billion last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $7.66 per share on revenues to $3.83 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



