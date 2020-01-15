

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.30 billion, or $2.97 per share. This compares with $1.27 billion, or $2.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $4.61 billion from $4.34 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.30 Bln. vs. $1.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.97 vs. $2.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.93 -Revenue (Q4): $4.61 Bln vs. $4.34 Bln last year.



