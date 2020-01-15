Solei Systems, Inc.: Solei Systems, Inc Announces New Board Appointees

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Solei Systems Inc., (OTC PINK:SOLI) a public holding company in the health and wellness field, is proud to announce the formation of its new Board of Directors following the successful up-listing late last year for the common shares of SOLI on the OTC markets.

Currently, Solei Systems is comprised of two wholly owned subsidiaries: CareClix, Inc., a leading telemedicine solutions firm that provides software applications and a multi-specialty network to a wide variety of healthcare services stakeholders; and Clinical & Herbal Innovations, Inc., producers of a US patented dietary supplement for the support of vascular health.

The new Board members of Solei Systems, who will join the existing Board of Charles Scott, Chairman, Dr. John Korangy, and Josh Flood will be:

* Sid Stolz, Healthcare strategic advisor and investor

* Gregory Arms, Senior Advisor of Solei Systems

* Greg Shephard, Entrepreneur and technical consultant

* J. Randall Hoggle, Leader in the pharma and medical devices industries.

"It thrills me that this outstanding team of recognized professionals has agreed to come together to provide Solei with expert guidance and experienced market knowledge which no doubt will have a tremendous impact on the profitable growth journey of our business", said Charles Scott, Chairman and CEO of Solei Systems, Inc.

Josh Flood, President of Solei Systems, commented that "we believe Solei and CareClix have enormous potential. Our challenge is to communicate and deliver that which makes us truly different and better - and we have a powerful story to tell based on our proven track record and robust pipeline of recently signed opportunities which are substantial."

The new Board members will be appointed to fill existing vacancies of the Board at the upcoming Board meeting scheduled for January 23rd, 2020, at the company headquarters in Old Alexandria, Virginia.

The detailed bios of the new Board members appear below:

* SIDNEY (SID) W. STOLZ. Over his 35 year career, served in numerous roles such as President of Network Solutions at Healthways, Inc., President of Chip Rewards, Inc., and Executive Vice President of Healthcare Solutions. Currently working with two telehealth companies: CareAngel and TeleSpine. Previously served as Principal at Towers Perrin; President of UnitedHealth Group International Consulting Division; and at CVS/Caremark responsible for building the ONE CULTURE of the corporation. Holds a BA in Economics from Bethany College in Kansas and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin. Lives in Washington, DC and Miami Beach, FL.

* GREGORY A. ARMS. Insurance industry veteran in the Life, Health, and Pension sectors holding senior leadership roles at some of the industry's foremost carriers and brokers, including: Chubb, Marsh, Willis, UnitedHealth Group, AIG and Travelers, on assignments that spanned five continents and over 100 countries. Currently, as President & CEO of The Arms Group, works as senior advisor to Solei Systems and the merchant banker Stonybrook Capital. Graduate of Colgate University in Hamilton, NY and received a Charter Life Underwriter (CLU) designation from the American College in Bryan Mawr, PA. Lives on Kiawah Island, SC.

* GREGORY SHEPARD. 20 years of entrepreneurial, management, and technical leadership working with start-ups and consulting organizations. Most recently, Managing Partner at InTouch Mobility for 13 years serving clients such as The World Bank, The CIO Office of the Army, Comcast, and Petco. Previously, an Analyst for Britton Financial Group in NYC. Founded, successfully operated and sold an IT company, Shepard-Patterson, Inc., with 200 employees and $12 million annualized revenue that was named a fastest growing company by INC 500, The Washington DC Fast 50, and the Philadelphia 100. Graduated with a BS in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business. Lives in Washington, DC.

* J. Randall Hoggle, RPh, DPh. With 30 years leadership experience in the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries, has worked in all aspects of the pharmaceutical business. Presently serves as Chairman of the Board, Verax Research Services, Inc., headquartered on Johns Hopkins University's Rockville, MD campus. Previously worked from 2001-2017 as Founding CEO/Chairman of Health Pathways, Inc., in Gaithersburg, MD, which functions as a holding company for six life sciences companies it started or acquired. In earlier years, held various CEO/ Executive roles at companies supported by private or public equity that were successfully sold, including MedContrax, Inc., acquired by NeoForma, Inc [NEOF]; Capital Returns, Inc., acquired by FedEx [FDX]; Racal Health and Safety, Inc., acquired by 3M [MMM]; and Boehringer Mannheim acquired by Hoffman LaRoche [RHHBY]. Graduated Presbyterian College, Clinton SC, BS; Duke University, Durham NC, MBA; and University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City OK, Doctor of Pharmacy.

About Solei

Solei Systems Inc is a fully reporting, fully audited public holding company in the health and wellness field with its primary focus on telemedicine. Currently, Solei Systems, Inc is comprised of two wholly owned subsidiaries: CareClix, Inc. and Clinical & Herbal Innovations, Inc. www.soleihealth.com

