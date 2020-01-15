Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jan-2020 / 13:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/01/2020) of GBP62.45m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/01/2020) of GBP46.72m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 14/01/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 224.09p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 219.91p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 210.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (6.07%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 108.43p 14500000 ZDP share price 109.50p Premium to NAV 0.99% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 14/01/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 40614 EQS News ID: 953919 End of Announcement EQS News Service

