- Patent adds to company's robust portfolio covering lead development candidate SYGN305 -

Synedgen, a biotechnology company using glycochemistry to develop drugs that enhance and mimic the innate immune system, today announced the award of a new patent by the European Patent Office (EPO), covering aspects of the treatment of mucositis in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract with Synedgen's glycopolymer platform of molecules (EP 2555760).

The new patent extends the geographic coverage of Synedgen's IP estate, with the company having already been granted similar patents in the United States (US 9,439,925), Australia, Canada and Japan. The new patent award adds to Synedgen's robust portfolio covering the treatment of GI mucositis, and its lead product candidate SYGN305, as well as to its overall body of patents and patent applications, which now total more than 45 worldwide, reflecting the breadth and depth of the company's glycochemistry expertise, and its ongoing and expanding application to new disease areas.

"This new patent strengthens the coverage of our intellectual property for our lead candidate, SYGN305, in development for the treatment of GI mucositis, a key dose-limiting factor for cancer therapies," said Shenda Baker, Ph.D., CEO and President of Synedgen. "In preclinical testing, SYGN305 has been shown to reduce inflammation and tissue damage in animal models of radiation injury. We believe this program has the potential to help alleviate chronic intestinal dysfunction during cancer treatments, allowing for greater treatment compliance and potentially increasing dose tolerance. Importantly, SYGN305 is derived from the same platform technology as our existing U.S.-marketed products, giving us a high degree of confidence in the product candidate's potential safety and efficacy."

About Gastrointestinal Mucositis

Gastrointestinal mucositis is the painful inflammation and ulceration of the mucous membranes lining the digestive tract, usually resulting from an adverse effect of chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment for cancer. GI mucositis causes serious pathologies along the alimentary tract, often resulting in intolerance to cancer treatments, reduced treatment adherence and damage to the quality of life of the oncologic patient. The damage can be life-threatening or result in chronic GI complications. No currently approved therapies to treat GI mucositis are available to patients.

About Synedgen

Synedgen is a biotechnology company using glycochemistry to develop drugs that enhance and mimic the innate immune system. The company's lead development candidate is SYGN305, for gastrointestinal mucositis, where a large unmet need exists to prevent intestinal radiation injury, the single most important dose-limiting factor in cancer radiotherapy. Synedgen's glycochemistry platform has already generated five FDA 510(k) cleared therapeutics, one OTC drug, one veterinary indexed drug, and an out-licensed Phase 2 program, to Synspira, for the potential treatment of pulmonary complications of cystic fibrosis. Synedgen has research and manufacturing facilities in Claremont, California. For more information please visit www.synedgen.com.

