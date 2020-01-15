Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc: Flexpoint Bend Sensor(R) technology Sets New Standard for Sound, Redefining the Speaker Industry with its Newly unveiled klaraT(R) Diaphragm Sensing and Tracking Technology

Flexpoint Licensee, subVo, LLC Launches klaraT® Technology at CES 2020, Joining an Elite Group of Next Generation Innovators

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Flexpoint (OTC PINK:FLXT) Licensee, subVo, LLC, maker of klaraT® diaphragm sensing and tracking technology met with critical acclaim at the Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2020, last week in Las Vegas, Nevada when they unveiled their diaphragm sensing technology, setting a new standard for sound in the global speaker industry.

subVo joined an elite group of innovators at CES 2020 Eureka Park where they demonstrated their diaphragm sensing and tracking technology to global leaders and pioneers in the industry over the course of the conference. This technology transforms the way worldwide speaker manufacturers and influential companies hear and brand their sound in all speakers including high-end audio speakers, smart speakers and thin devices such as cell phones and smart tablets.

"Speakers haven't changed in nearly a hundred years," said subVo CEO, Joe Harris. "And a speaker is the weakest link in any audio system no matter how big or small, expensive or economical. The spring forces caused by the suspension, spider and enclosure cause speaker design to become a juggling act within the laws of physics in order to produce the correct dynamics for sound perfection. But with klaraT® we are changing the game."

The use of the Flexpoint Bend Sensor® allows the klaraT® technology to be the only system capable of measuring the true X position of a speaker's diaphragm in real time through the entire audio spectrum by self-calibrating and producing unprecedented flat frequency response in the smallest of spaces such as a smart phone.

The new and innovative use of Flexpoint's Bend Sensor® technology afforded subVo the opportunity to meet with and discuss the technology with the world's largest speaker producers, chip manufacturers and OEMs and led to the signing of several non-disclosure agreements. subVo also had the opportunity to give interviews to showcase klaraT® to major tech and media outlets at the conference.

"Flexpoint is excited to be involved with subVo in their new venture into the audio world. As more and more industries are using technology like the Bend Sensor® to transform their businesses, we will continue to expand the use of our technology across the global stage," said Clark Mower, CEO Flexpoint.

CES® is the largest and most influential tech event in the world, representing the entire scope of the global technology market. According to the Consumer Technology Association, owner and producer of CES, 61% of all Fortune Global Brands participated this past week in Las Vegas.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing, producing, manufacturing and licensing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the "smart" age of technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

