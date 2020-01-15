Following deployment, utility customers typically see savings up to 30,000€ per building per year as a result of reductions in non-revenue water (NRW)

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Vertical M2M, the leading French Software Editor of CommonSense IoT Platform, has developed new Smart Water Applications for Utilities based on Semtech's LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol. Vertical M2M's CommonSense IoT Platform aims to simplify the management of multiple water metering devices over a unified LoRaWAN network, and offers benefits to the end user, including the creation of more sustainable and efficient utility networks through monitoring and reducing non-revenue water (NRW).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005254/en/

LoRa and smart metering solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Connecting water networks to the Cloud for easier access and management is one of the most effective ways for utility providers to reduce waste and cut back on operating cost today," said Maurice Zembra, CEO at Vertical M2M. "Leveraging connected sensors, valves and meters make this approach possible, and Semtech's LoRa devices is particularly capable at handling the challenges of the water industry. When LoRa-based devices are used in conjunction with a smart industrial IoT platform, such as Vertical M2M's CommonSense IoT Platform, end users are able to detect water leaks and monitor pipes in real time, bringing savings up to 30,000€ annually per monitored commercial building or campus."

NRW is estimated at up to 30 percent of all water produced, representing a major sustainability concern and financial issue for utility providers. Vertical M2M's CommonSense IoT Platform offers utility customers the ability to quickly and simply onboard LoRa-based water metering applications, including sensors, meters and valve controllers, into its management interface. The platform operates on both public and private LoRaWAN networks, and provides end users with accurate water usage data in real time for efficient billing and trend analysis. Based on a real time open scripting engine, bespoke algorithms will automatically alert operators of any anomalies or water leakage detection to reduce water waste. Following deployment, Vertical M2M's utility customers typically could save up to 30,000€ yearly per monitored building or campus as a direct result of reduction in NRW.

"Smart IoT management platforms provide customers with accessible and actionable data on which to combat waste and reduce inefficiencies," said Rémi Demerlé, Director of Vertical Marketing for Utilities in Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "LoRa-based devices are brought to life by network and application servers and management software from leading members of the ecosystem. Vertical M2M's software tools bring ease of use to customers and create effective metering solutions that offer a quick return on investment (ROI)."

Vertical M2M and Semtech at Carrefour de l'Eau, taking place in Rennes, France, January 29-30, 2020, will be exhibiting in booth 629 hall 8. For more information about the conference, visit the event website.

About Semtech's LoRa Devices

Semtech's LoRa devices are widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech's LoRa site.

About Vertical M2M

Vertical M2M is a leading IoT/M2M software developer since 2008. Its CommonSense IoT Platform enables solution providers, systems integrators, industrial players, telcos, or device makers to build and deploy end-to-end IoT solutions with ease. Fast IoT device integration with modelization, multi-protocols support, device and data management tools as well as a codeless design tool and off-the-shelves applications are key elements of the platform. It is available as a SaaS and On-Premise. For more information, visit http://www.vertical-m2m.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

