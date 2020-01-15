

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Thompson's Co. recalled about 852,000 units of Thompson's WaterSeal waterproofing wood protector and masonry protector in aerosol cans for fire hazard concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The company said the contents of the cans can react with the package, causing rust to form along the can seam, which could spread to other areas of the can and create pinhole leaks of the propellant, causing a fire hazard and property damage when it comes into contact with sources of ignition.



The recall involves 11 ounce green or blue cap aerosol cans of Thompson's WaterSeal waterproofing wood and masonry protectors that are used to coat exterior wood to prevent water damage. 'Thompson's WaterSeal,' 'Wood Protector' or 'Masonry Protector' are printed on the can.



The company has received about 18 reports of leaking cans from retailers. However, no injuries, fires, or property damage have been reported.



The Thompson's Co. advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled aerosol cans and contact The Thompson's Co. for a full refund.



The aerosol cans were manufactured in the U.S. by Cleveland, Ohio-based The Thompson's Co. They were sold at Lowe's Home Improvement, Walmart, Menards, Home Depot and other stores across the U.S. from February 2014 through September 2019 for about $8.



