Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. ("Tel", "Tel-Instrument" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TIKK), a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions, today reported the receipt of a $1.87 million T-47/M5 Mode 5 test set order for the United Kingdom. These test sets will be sold through our European distributor, Muirhead Avionics, to Leonardo MW Ltd., which is handling the Mode 5 upgrade effort for the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense.

Mr. Jeffrey O'Hara, President and CEO of Tel, stated, "The T-47/M5 test set is rapidly becoming the Mode 5 test set of choice for many sophisticated international customers. This new test set provides comprehensive interrogator and transponder Mode 5 IFF test capabilities in addition to ADS-B, TACAN and TCAS, and supports both U.S. and European crypto appliques. This is an important win for us, particularly given that our primary competitor has operations in the U.K. and had been the sole supplier of IFF test equipment to the U.K. military for several decades. The test sets will be delivered in the 2021 fiscal year which starts April 1, 2020. We anticipate increasing international demand for Mode 5 test equipment as we approach the July 1, 2020 deadline for the decertification of Mode 4 IFF. We're pleased to have been selected for this contract in the U.K. and we continue to pursue other significant domestic and international opportunities which we believe will help us continue to drive our future growth."

About Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp.

Tel-Instrument is a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions for the global commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets. Tel-Instrument provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a wide range of airborne navigation and communication equipment. For further information please visit our website at www.telinstrument.com.

