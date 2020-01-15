The "2019-2024 Spain HIV/AIDS Diagnostic Testing Market Shares and Segment Forecasts: HIV 1/2, Combo, Ag, NAT, Western Blot, Other Confirmatory Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

This report presents detailed analyses of the AIDS diagnostics market in Spain. The report provides test volume and sales forecasts for HIV/HIV-1/2/Combo, HIVAg/HIV NAT, Western Blot, HTLV-I/II and other confirmatory tests performed in the following market segments:

Hospitals

Commercial/Private Laboratories

Blood Banks

In addition to test volume and sales projections, the report presents sales and market share estimates for major suppliers of AIDS tests.

Highlights

Provides scientific views on the definition, epidemiology and etiology of AIDS and other retroviruses.

Examines market applications of Molecular Diagnostics, Immunodiagnostics, IT and other emerging technologies.

Reviews infectious disease testing analyzers marketed by Abbott, Beckman Coulter/Danaher, bioMerieux, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics/J&J, Roche, Siemens, Tosoh and other suppliers.

Profiles leading manufacturers and potential market entrants developing innovative technologies and products.

Analyzes alternative market penetration strategies for suppliers.

Methodology

The report is based on a combination of primary and secondary information sources, including the author's proprietary database developed during the course of over 100 syndicated studies and numerous proprietary single-client assignments. The database contains information on companies, technologies, products and executives worldwide. Moreover, a comprehensive review of the product and financial literature, business and technical periodicals, and pertinent industry analyst reports was conducted.

