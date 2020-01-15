Helpshift Achieved a Record 300 Million Chatbot Interactions in 2019, Teeing Up a Successful 2020

New report from Opus Research reveals savings up to $6.3M for businesses that deployed solutions from Helpshift's customer service platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helpshift, the platform revolutionizing customer service technology, announced the close of a record-breaking year and the release of a new report from Opus Research titled, Positive Real-World Results for Conversational Assistance. Helpshift achieved a record 300 million chatbot interactions in 2019 and implemented unique innovations in the AI space. These innovations continue to help their customers achieve unparalleled results in reducing customer support costs, as well as improving customer satisfaction.

2019 Marked by Record Bot Interactions and Unparalleled Innovation

In 2019, Helpshift surpassed 300 million bot interactions across its customer base, with more issues being handled by bots than agents for the first time. Last year also saw Helpshift launch Helpshift for Phone to create a unified customer experience by connecting messaging, phone, email, self-service, bots and AI.

Opus Research Report Demonstrates the Real-World Business Impact of Asynchronous Messaging and Automation

Helpshift's achievements in messaging and automation were showcased in the Positive Real-World Results for Conversational Assistance report by Opus Research.

The report validates Helpshift's pragmatic approach to automation, which blends conversational AI with pre-programmed bots -- enabling customers to deflect up to 90% of issues, reduce expenses associated with customer retention and dramatically boost customer satisfaction scores (CSAT). Results featured in the report include:

A multi-million-dollar electronic gaming specialist reduced support expenses by more than 30% in less than 6 months

A diversified internet service provider (ISP) saved $6.3 million in support costs by migrating 30% of support traffic from phone-based agents

in support costs by migrating 30% of support traffic from phone-based agents Another electronic gaming company reduced response time for help requests by 90%

Further, respondents that reported the strongest ROI and business value mentioned how they were able to deploy Helpshift solutions more quickly, and at a reduced expense. By employing an easy setup process for customers through the power of machine learning, AI, and bot technology, Helpshift has been able to help brands meet the demands of today's mobile, messaging-oriented customers.

"We are excited by the unbelievable results our customers experienced in 2019 by integrating automated digital assistance and asynchronous messaging to their customer service process," said Linda Crawford, Chief Executive Officer at Helpshift. "As we enter 2020, we will continue to innovate and find even better ways for companies to improve customer satisfaction through unprecedented levels of automation."

Dan Miller, Lead Analyst & Founder at Opus Research, had this to add, "The highlights of our research were verbatim accounts from Helpshift's clients describing how its approach to digital customer service created real value for their customers. They confirmed and validated that Helpshift has established itself as a leader in innovation and a player to watch as the market for conversational technologies continues to grow."

Helpshift Takes Service Automation on the Road in 2020

Looking ahead to 2020, Helpshift will enable even more brands to realize the benefits of automation by taking its popular MBA in Automation Series on the road for its upcoming MBA in Automation Roadshow. These events will feature inspiring sessions on the future of customer service, workshops on automation, panels about AI, and more. To register for one of the upcoming roadshows, please visit the official event website .

About Helpshift

Helpshift's next-generation digital customer service software enables B2C brands to scale their support while offering differentiated experiences through phone, web, in-app, email and messenger app channels. Helpshift's innovative asynchronous messaging model across these channels gives people back their time, keeps conversations in context and allows humans and automations to work together to solve problems faster. The Helpshift platform embeds knowledge and AI to let customer service organizations best utilize a mix of automated service, self-service and human-assisted service. Serving over 450 businesses worldwide, including Xfinity Home, Microsoft, Tencent and Supercell, Helpshift is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. To learn more about Helpshift, visit helpshift.com and follow @helpshift on Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dan Brown

Helpshift@walkersands.com

(312) 235-4316

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/925039/Helpshift_Logo.jpg