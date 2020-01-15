The "2019-2024 Spain Enteric Disease Market Shares and Segment Forecasts: Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. Coli, Enterovirus, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Vibrio, Yersinia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

About This Report

This new 322-page report from the author presents detailed analysis of the Spanish Enteric Diseases market, including sales forecasts and supplier shares for Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. Coli, Enterovirus, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Vibrio and Yersinia. The report provides test volume and sales projections for Hospitals and Commercial/Private Labs.

In addition to market share and sales forecasts, the report:

Examines market applications of Molecular Diagnostics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other emerging technologies;

Reviews features and operating characteristics of major analyzers used for microbiology testing;

Profiles key suppliers and potential market entrants developing innovative technologies and products; and

Analyzes emerging opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers/risks, and strategic planning issues.

Methodology

The report is based on a combination of primary and secondary information sources, including interviews with laboratory directors, and executives of leading diagnostics companies and start-up firms developing innovative products.

In addition to primary sources of information, a comprehensive review of the most recent technical and business publications, manufacturer product and financial literature, as well as the author's proprietary data files was conducted.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Affymetrix

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Diamedix

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Fujirebio

Grifols

GSK Biologicals

Hologic

Leica Biosystems

Lonza

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Qiagen

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

SeraCare

Siemens Healthineers

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher

Wako

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1dnw5

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005478/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900