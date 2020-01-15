

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed a modest increase in U.S. producer prices in the month of December.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.1 percent in December after coming in unchanged in November. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.2 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices still crept up by 0.1 percent in December after dipping by 0.2 percent in November. Core prices were also expected to increase by 0.2 percent.



