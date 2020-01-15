Findit, Inc. Retains Law Firm Smith Risley Tempel Santos LLC to File Urban CBD Collective Trademark

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) recently filed a Trademark application in the United States for Urban CBD Collective.

The application was prepared and filed through the Law Firm of Smith Risley Tempel Santos LLC. The Trademark filing is available at the USPTO Website. The filing is due to the recent agreement launch of the Urban CBD Collective topical oil and lotions CBD line as well as the website, www.urbancbdcollective.com.

Findit, Inc. is currently in the development stage of the Urban CBD Collective website to offer its topical line through the website to existing customer that include individuals and store owners. Findit, the owner of Urban CBD Collective, has been selling the line B2B during the 2019 fiscal year and experienced sales to major retailers in the United States. With the line now being offered to consumers that may not have access to stores that have or will be carrying the line in the future, the launch of UrbanCBDCollective.com will provide consumers the opportunity to experience the topical oils and lotions by visiting the current website, making a selection, and then contacting Findit to complete the order. Findit is currently working with several merchant processors to obtain a merchant account that will offer customers the option of checking out online.

The line Urban CBD Collective is available to retail stores that are looking to carry a new brand that offers a variety of essential oils that carry different scents in both an oil and lotion. The lotions are available in 100 mg 2 ounce jars and 200 mg 8 ounce pump bottles. Urban CBD Collective offers oils and lotions at a competitive price point to both wholesale customers and individuals. Urban CBD Collective looks to fill the need for those who need to use CBD topicals regularly but often are burdened by the cost. With our facility being able to grow the hemp, dry the hemp, conduct extractions, along with bottling and labeling, we can keep our costs down and pass this on to the end consumer while still being profitable for our shareholders.

Ray Firth CTO stated, "We are very pleased to have filed the trademark with the USPTO with Greg Smith at Smith Risley Temple Santos LLC. We have retained their law firm in the past when we filed Findit and Findit.com. We have two additional trademark filings we will be announcing shortly as well. Filing the trademark and using the name Urban CBD Collective is one of many steps we will take to build the Urban CBD Collective brand."

Anyone interested in purchasing Urban CBD Collective can visit Urban CBD Collective online or call Findit, Inc. at 404-443-3224 to place your individual or wholesale order today.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets."

