Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 14-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 378.08p INCLUDING current year revenue 385.18p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 372.18p INCLUDING current year revenue 379.28p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---