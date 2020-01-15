The wearable display market is poised to grow by USD 9.73 billion during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Wearable devices are increasingly being used in applications such as health monitoring, supply chain management, and fleet management. Fleet management is one of the emerging applications of wearable devices. Wearable devices play a key role in fleet management by ensuring efficient communication between truck company managers and drivers. They are designed to ensure the safety, health, and performance of drivers. Thus, the growing popularity of wearable devices in fleet management will drive the wearable display market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of AR and VR devices will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Wearable Display Market: Increasing Adoption of AR and VR Devices

AR and VR technology is increasingly being incorporated in various gaming and entertainment applications because of its ability to enhance user experience by diminishing the line between reality and computer-generated graphics and creating an immersive computer-generated environment. The experience of AR is enhanced with the use of AR gear, such as smart glasses and head-mounted displays (HMDs). The outlook for the AR/VR HMD market is positive because of the launch of several headsets, such as PlayStation VR headsets specifically designed for gaming application. This has encouraged display manufacturers to increase their investments in display technologies for the development of cost-effective, high-resolution displays for AR/VR HMDs. The increasing adoption of AR and VR devices is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the wearable displays market during the next five years.

"Other factors such as the rising investments in wearable displays by market participants and growing investment in flexible OLED displays will have a positive impact on the growth of the wearable display market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Wearable Display Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the wearable display market by product (OLED display, TFT LCD, and MicroLED display), and geography (APAC, Americas, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the wearable display market in 2018, followed by Americas and EMEA respectively. The growth of the wearable display market share in APAC can be attributed to the high concentration of wearable device manufacturers in the region.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

