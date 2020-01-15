Truvalue Labs Report Details California's Top Methane Super-emitting Companies

Global warming prominence and new data present methane-emitters (and shareholders) with new risk and opportunity

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Truvalue Labs, a leading provider of AI-driven environmental, social and governance (ESG) data, today released a new report that discusses the top four companies in California that collectively emitted more than a quarter of all methane from California facilities (26.8%) during a NASA study, with a warming effect equivalent to adding 725,000+ cars to the road. The report analyzes data from NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab, which flew over sites with support from the California Air Resources Board and published an article in Nature in November 2019.

Truvalue Labs' report is the first in a series of research briefs discussing the regulatory outlook for these companies, their track record on methane as shown in Truvalue Labs data, and what investors can do to encourage improvement. The four companies listed below are in the "2% Club," meaning during the study they were individually responsible for at least 2% of the state's total emissions from point sources (facility/infrastructure emissions):

Company Percent of California

Point Source Methane Emissions Equivalent number of cars on the road to

produce the same warming effect[1] Republic Services 16.20% 439,752 Waste Connections 4.19% 113,880 California Resources Corporation 3.44% 93,732 Waste Management 2.96% 80,592

"This new data from NASA provides investors with a compelling opportunity to assess methane emissions from companies they hold a stake in," said Eliot Caroom, Product Manager. "Transparent, timely ESG data from Truvalue Labs puts unstructured data into context for asset managers so they can either manage risk or engage companies. Encouraging these types of real-time actions is the goal of our platform, which goes beyond annual ratings."

With global warming at the forefront of policy conversations, companies that are proactive in improving emissions or those that are part of the solution will be positioned to outperform competitors on the following "Social License to Operate" (SLO) factors:

Public opinion and reputation (buying or expanding landfills often needs public approval from local government and regulators)

Recruiting talented employees

Adverse or favorable regulatory treatment

Truvalue Labs' report includes an in-depth analysis of why methane matters to global warming and outlines the challenges and politics involved in reassessing regulations. Interviews with the California Air Resources Board and NASA authors shine a light on the regulatory outlook as the state considers ongoing monitoring of methane using low-orbit satellites, plus the top-emitting companies' early responses to their emissions.

This is the first in a series of briefs that will explore the fundamental outlook for top methane-emitting companies and industries in California, including oil and gas firms, waste management and the dairy industry. The full report can be found here.

[1] That calculation of car equivalency uses a 100-year warming period, and comes from the EPA's Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator, which uses a conservative conversion from Carbon to Methane - 25x - based on the IPCC's 4th report.

