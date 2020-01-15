Following many steps over the past few months, the Unitedcoatings Group has now finalized its rebranding process moving to Lincotek globally.

Lincotek as a name has replaced Unitedcoatings Group, as well as all the individual group brands.

The group will be organised by divisions, very close to the previous structure:

Lincotek Surface Solutions: global division serving the IGT and Aviation market (formerly Turbocoating)

global division serving the IGT and Aviation market (formerly Turbocoating) Lincotek Medical: global division focused on the medical market (combining the former Eurocoating, Surface Dynamics, NanoSurfaces, Anteco and Eurocoating Wuxi, as well as the former CoorsTek Medical)

global division focused on the medical market (combining the former Eurocoating, Surface Dynamics, NanoSurfaces, Anteco and Eurocoating Wuxi, as well as the former CoorsTek Medical) Lincotek Equipment: global division focused on equipment solutions (formerly Artec)

global division focused on equipment solutions (formerly Artec) Lincotek Additive: Global additive brand, serviced from activities within the Surface Solutions and Medical divisions

There is no change to our business relationships and our service offer. The ownership of the company will remain with Linda and Nelso Antolotti.

Winfried Schaller, the CEO of Lincotek, said:

'This initiative has been an important part of preparing our company for the many challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the markets we serve. We are now more global than ever before and the rebranding as Lincotek signals that we are entering a new era at the start of the 2020s. Management of the new company remains exactly the same, which means there's a sense of real continuity for our existing customers.'

About Lincotek

Lincotek, headquartered in Rubbiano, Italy, is a global contract manufacturer for markets including Industrial Gas Turbines, Aviation and Medical Device applications, as much as one of the most respected producers in the Additive Manufacturing field. The group has more than 1,100 employees located in 16 production facilities across Europe, North America and Asia.

For more information, please visit: lincotek.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005154/en/

Contacts:

Francesca Pedrotti, marketing@lincotek.com +39 345 6203212