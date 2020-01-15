Live Current Media, Inc.: Live Current Invites Sports Enthusiasts to "Bid on the Grid" with Introduction of SPRT MTRX

New gaming app approved for Beta testing by App Store

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Live Current Media Inc. ("Live Current" or the "Company") (OTCQB:LIVC) is pleased to announce that its gaming app, SPRT MTRX, has been approved for Beta testing by the App Store.

SPRT MTRX is a fun, easy and free gaming app where players apply a unique bidding technology to bid on the final scores of NHL games to win cash prizes. The events are organized as Challenges and cover multiple games over one day.

The game is currently available online at www.sprtmtrx.com with the Saturday Hockey Challenge covering each of the NHL games played on Saturday. Players can place their bids up to five days before the first game begins on Saturday. Bid on the Grid!

About Live Current Media Inc.

Live Current Media Inc. (LIVC) is a technology company involved in the entertainment industry. Currently developing two projects, SPRT MTRX and Boxing.com FEDERATION for release in Fall 2020, LIVC is positioned to take advantage of the exciting and rapidly growing eSports and Gaming sector.

On behalf of the board of directors of Live Current Media Inc.

David Jeffs, CEO & Director

