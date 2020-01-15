The "2019-2024 France Automated Microbiology Market Shares and Segment Forecasts for 100 Tests: Molecular Diagnostics, Microbial Identification, Antibiotic Susceptibility, Blood Culture, Urine Screening, Immunodiagnostics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The author's new report is an analysis of major business opportunities emerging in the French automated microbiology market during the next five years. The report examines key trends, reviews current and emerging assays; analyzes potential applications of innovative diagnostic technologies; forecasts volume and sales for molecular diagnostic, microbial identification, antibiotic susceptibility, blood culture, urine screening and immunodiagnostic procedures, as well as over 100 infectious disease tests by assay, application, market segment; profiles leading players and potential market entrants; and suggests alternative business expansion strategies for suppliers.
Rationale
The level of automation in the microbiology laboratory has been lagging behind that of other major clinical laboratory segments, such as chemistry and hematology. The slow acceptance of the technology is in part due to the complexity of developing automation suitable for microbiology tests.
The introduction of automated microbiology instrumentation has been delayed by a number of intrinsic and technical problems. The diffusion of automated microbiology systems, once the technology was developed, has not matched that of other automated laboratory technologies. The acquisition of automation in microbiology has been slowed by forces less easily identifiable than the effects of various reimbursement plans. Some laboratorians still believe that current instrumentation is not the ultimate technology and expect better automation on the horizon.
The driving force behind the need for rapid reporting of microbiological test results is the clinical relevance in a time of financial austerity, a time when cost and health care effectiveness to the patient and diagnostician looms ever larger, and where after-the-fact results at high expense are coming under severe scrutiny worldwide.
This comprehensive report will assist diagnostics industry executives, as well as companies planning to diversify into the dynamic and rapidly expanding French microbiology market, in evaluating emerging opportunities and developing effective business strategies.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Sales and market shares for major suppliers by individual test.
- Volume and sales forecasts for over 100 infectious disease assays by individual test:
- Test volume estimates by method (molecular, serology/immunodiagnostics, culture/microscopy).
- Review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.
Specimen Types
- Urine
- Sterile Fluids: Blood, Serum, CSF
- Throat Swabs, Respiratory Secretions
- Genital Secretions
- Stool
- Abscess/Wound
- Sputum
- Saliva
Applications
- Microbial Identification
- Antibiotic Susceptibility
- Urine Screening
- Blood Cultures
Review of Major Automated Systems
- Review of major automated molecular diagnostic, multipurpose, specialized, microbial identification, antibiotic susceptibility, blood culture, urine screening, and immunodiagnostic analyzers.
Infectious Diseases Analyzed in the Report
AIDS/HIV, Adenovirus, Aeromonads, Bartonella, Blastocystis Hominis, Campylobacter, Candida, Carbapenemase, Chancroid, Chlamydia, Clostridium, Coronavirus, Coxsackievirus, Cryptosporidium, Cyclospora, CMV, E. Coli, Echovirus, Encephalitis, Enterovirus, EBV, Giardia, Gonorrhea, Granuloma Inguinale, Hantavirus, H. Pylori, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza, Legionella, Lyme Disease, Lymphogranuloma, Malaria, Measles, Meningitis, Microsporidium, Mononucleosis, Mumps, Mycoplasma, Norovirus, HPV, Parvovirus, Pneumonia, Polyomaviruses, Pseudomonas, Rabies, RSV, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Rubella, Salmonella, Septicemia, Shigella, Staphylococci, Streptococci, Syphilis, Toxoplasmosis, Trichomonas, TB, Vibrio, West Nile, Yersinia.
Technology Review
- Assessment of molecular diagnostic, monoclonal antibody, immunoassay, and other technologies and their potential applications for the microbiology market.
- Global listings of companies developing or marketing microbiology products by individual test.
Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations
- Emerging opportunities for new analyzers, reagents kits, IT and other products with significant market appeal during the next five years.
- Design criteria for decentralized testing products.
- Alternative market penetration strategies.
- Potential market entry barriers and risks.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Affymetrix
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Cepheid
- Diamedix
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- GSK Biologicals
- Hologic
- Leica Biosystems
- Lonza
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- SeraCare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Takara Bio
- Thermo Fisher
- Wako
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/revbe8
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005502/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900